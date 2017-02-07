Celtic fever coming to St. Andrew’s

Kettle’s On, a Celtic trio of musicians from Stratford, will perform at St. Andrew’s United Church on Saturday.

This is the fourth concert of the 2016-17 Saturdays at 7 at St. Andrew’s series.

The music of trio members Paul Tratnyek, Teresa Seliske and James Bickle embraces the life and depth of traditional and contemporary Celtic/folk songs. Their music selections draw from the deep and ancient well of traditional Irish and Scots jigs and reels.

The Kettle’s On musicians have taken their music to various festivals, concerts, pubs and theatres from Vancouver Island to the east coast. They have travelled extensively across Ontario to entertain in many communities, including a performance with Toronto’s Amedeus Choir.

All are welcome to join the audience at St. Andrew’s to catch the energy with feet tapping to the rhythm of a traditional jig and reel or the heart being moved by the story of a ballad that touches the soul.

St. Andrew’s United Church is located at 85 William St. S, Chatham. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free will offering (suggested donation of $10 per adult).

