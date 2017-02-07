Father John Comiskey will be the featured speaker at St. Clair Catholic’s Great Family of Our Church – Our Annual Day of Faith and Learning Together.

Father Comiskey is Moderator of the Curia for the Diocese of London.

“We are grateful and very honoured that Father John has made time available in his busy schedule to attend this two-day event in the St. Clair Catholic district,” says Dan Parr, Director of Education in a media release. “Father’s theme for the day will be Joy in Life – Leadership in Catholic Education and we look forward to the message he has to share with us.”

The Great Family of Our Church is an annual celebration, which brings together representatives of the Catholic community, all of whom have an interest in the mission of Catholic education and in its future.

Representatives include St. Clair Catholic trustees, senior administration, principals, staff, parents, students, union and association presidents, the Knights of Columbus, the Catholic Women’s League, priests and parish partners.

The Great Family of Our Church: Our Annual Day of Faith and Learning Together will be held Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Parish Hall in Chatham from noon until 3:30 p.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Free swims around C-K Police searching for shoplifter »