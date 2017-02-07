All For Love features music, poetry





Celebrity singer-songwriter Crissy Cochrane and four of Canada’s national poets will be performing at the Thames Art Gallery’s All Four Love Dinner-Concert this Saturday.

The love-themed supper will include an “all-red” menu with cranberry-glazed chicken wings, tomato tortellini, red pepper bruschetta, raspberry pies, and other tapas in a psychedelic setting.

Cochrane’s music has gone viral across Canada and has been described by CBC’s music critic Grant Lawrence as “a confident bridge towards sultry soul and classic, smoky jazz.”

B.C. Playwright Cornelia Hoogland will be performing from her collected works.

The poets include Debbie Okun Hill, Windsor’s Vanessa Sheilds, and Erieau’s Kara Smith.

The Canada Council for the Arts and the Playwrights Guild of Canada will be bringing the poets to Chatham for one night only. All of the authors and artists will be available after the round-robin performances to answer questions, sign books and CDs, and door prizes will be drawn that evening for three first editions of their works.

Tickets are $55 each, with a gourmet tapas supper and a cash bar, and can be purchased at cktickets.com , or at the Cultural Centre box office, 519-354-8346.

