Man smashes patio door, threatens resident

Tossing a big rock through a patio door is one way to make a unique entrance into someone’s home. It’s also a great way to get arrested.

Chatham-Kent police say on Thursday about 4:30 p.m., a man went to a family member’s residence on the ground floor of an apartment complex in Chatham, and threw a large rock through the patio door.

He then walked in, picked up a chair and threatened the resident with it, police say, and then grabbed her by the wrist in an attempt to pull her to the ground.

As friends intervened, police say the man fled, snatching up a couple of packs of cigarettes before leaving.

Damage to the door is estimated at $1,000.

Officers found their suspect a short distance away.

A 28-year-old Chatham man faces charges of break and enter, assault with a weapon, theft, and possession of stolen property.

About the Author: Chatham Voice

