Not so neighbourly

It appears these neighbours will never get along, and one may be headed to jail for some time.

Chatham-Kent police say a man, less than two months after an arrest for aggravated assault and weapons dangerous against his neighbour, was at it again Wednesday.

Following his December arrest, the man was released with conditions to not talk to his neighbour or go to his home.

But yesterday, about 4:30 p.m., the man went back to his neighbour’s home, police say, and a fight broke out.

According to police, the man knocked the neighbour to the ground and assaulted him with a broken beer bottle. And when a witness tried to intervene, police say the man threatened that person with a knife. The witness fled and called police.

A 39-year-old Wallaceburg man is charged with failing to comply, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

