Gold stars for trash compliance?

In an effort to make Chatham-Kent’s Waste and Recycling Services cleaner and more efficient, employees of Progressive Waste Solutions will begin placing decals on toter carts and other waste items placed at the curb that do not comply with the collection program.

Rick Kucera, Chatham-Kent’s Manager of Waste and Recycling Services, said the decals would be placed on specific items to advise residents of the issue and why it is non-compliant.

“There are decals to let you know if the cart is overloaded; if there are more than the allowable number of items placed out for pick up; if there are bulky items that will be picked up later by a separate collection truck or; if the cart is not set out at the curb properly,” he said in a media release.

Kucera said the initial intent is to remind residents of the collection rules, however, if there are repeat violators, waste will not be picked up.

“It is not fair to the majority of residents who abide by the regulations and keep the community clean and safe if we have some who habitually ignore them and still have their non-compliant waste collected.”

Kucera said violations slow down the collection process for Progressive Waste Solutions and overloading carts allows waste to be accessible to animals and crows, often resulting in litter.

