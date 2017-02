The Rural United Pastoral Charge recently held Stuff-a-Bus for Outreach for Hunger.

Four Chatham-Kent churches – St. John’s, St. Paul’s, Turin and Zion United – took part in the event.

It involved seeking donations outside of No Frills and Sobeys grocery stores in Chatham.

In all, the churches raised more than $650 and 450 lbs. of groceries for the local food bank.

