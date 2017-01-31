Ridgetown Cubs Dahlia Burke, 11, Lilly Burke, 9, and Jack Lilley, 10, showcase their Kub Kars that they raced on Saturday as part of the annual Kub Kar Rally at the WISH Centre. Their cars were entitled “Bumblebee,” “The Dress,” and “Land Shark.” This marked the first year the Ridgetown Cub contingent took part in the event. Organizers said about 60 Cubs took part in the event, while nearly 30 Scouts were part of the drag racing feature later in the morning.

