Crime of the week

Sometime overnight on Tuesday January 24th, 2017 unknown suspects broke the front door window of a Talbot Street West business in Blenheim. Once inside they went through the building and destroyed lights, ceiling tiles and toilets. They also climbed the rear fire ladder to gain access to the roof. They managed to remove the two roof-top compressor units and threw them on to the parking lot below.

Damage to the building is estimated at $10,000. Crime Stoppers is seeing your assistance to help identify the persons responsible for this mischief.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call CRIME STOPPERS at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, text CRIMES (274637) keyword CKCS, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.

Crime Stoppers guarantees your anonymity, we never ask for your name or your phone number. WE pay cash for YOUR tips.

