Wallaceburg B&E

A weekend break-in in Wallaceburg has police asking for the public’s assistance.

Police say sometime overnight Saturday, someone broke into a couple of sheds on John Park Line. The thieves cut the padlocks to the sheds and stole a black garden trailer and a 2005 green Honda Rincon ATV. Total estimated value of the stolen items is $2,700.

The thieves also damaged a sensor light, a trail cam and the locks. Damage is estimated at $350.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Shawn Hoskins at shawn.hoskins@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600, ext. 87258, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Railway rider gets nabbed CK lowers its flags for Quebec shooting victims »