Railway rider gets nabbed
Nothing good comes out of riding your bike along the railway tracks, especially late at night, and while in possession of B&E tools.
Just ask a 31-year-old Chatham man.
Police say officers on general patrol noticed a man riding his bike along the railway tracks near Raleigh Street. That’s trespassing.
They stopped the man and searched him, finding a cordless saw, charged battery, flashlight and binoculars in his backpack.
The man is charged with trespassing, and possession of break-and-enter tools.