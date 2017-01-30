Railway rider gets nabbed

Nothing good comes out of riding your bike along the railway tracks, especially late at night, and while in possession of B&E tools.

Just ask a 31-year-old Chatham man.

Police say officers on general patrol noticed a man riding his bike along the railway tracks near Raleigh Street. That’s trespassing.

They stopped the man and searched him, finding a cordless saw, charged battery, flashlight and binoculars in his backpack.

The man is charged with trespassing, and possession of break-and-enter tools.

