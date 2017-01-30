Gun frenzy in Chatham
A replica BB gun created quite the fuss Friday in Chatham.
Police say a resident saw to men walking around a residence in town with a “long gun” strapped over the shoulder of one of them, resulting in a call to 911.
Officers responded and quickly established a perimeter around the home. Investigation revealed five young adults in the residence, and the replica BB-gun.
No charges were laid. Police say in Canada’s current security situation, it is prudent to take into account the perception of others when dealing with replica weapons or legally owned firearms.