Flags outside municipal buildings in Chatham-Kent have been lowered to half-staff today following the killing of six people at a mosque in Quebec City Sunday.

Mayor Randy Hope issued the following statement:

“We extend our condolences to the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting. “The residents of Chatham-Kent stand with all Canadians in deploring the use of violence.”

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Wallaceburg B&E Faith teaching could benefit further »