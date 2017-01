An abandoned farmhouse went up in flames on the weekend.

Firefighters from Station 8 in Thamesville were called out to the Jane Road address about 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Fire officials estimate the fire caused about $40,000 in damage.

The cause of the blaze is as yet undetermined.

