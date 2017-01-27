CKPS sergeant to face conduct hearing

It’s off to a Police Services Act hearing now for a Chatham-Kent police sergeant.

Sgt. Robert Mugridge will appear before the hearing on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre to answer to charges of discreditable conduct.

The charges stem from an investigation in 2014 that was initiated by the C-K Police Service, and then handed over to the London Police Service, at the request of then-CKPS Chief Dennis Poole.

The investigation focused on the handling of financial loans and other monies, which were obtained from financial institutions and members of the public, as well as other police officers, police say.

Mugridge remains suspended pending the outcome of this trial and criminal charges that are still before the court.

