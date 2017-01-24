After reviewing options for the future of Catholic elementary schools in Chatham, the Pupil Accommodation Review Committee (PARC) is recommending six of the seven schools be closed and two new schools built, one in north Chatham and one in south Chatham.

In an e-mailed letter to parents of Catholic elementary school students, Director of Education Dan Parr discussed the recommendation of the committee and the process that will follow.

A public meeting with the PARC committee and board staff is being held Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Ursula to present the details of the recommendation from the Initial Staff Report from last September.

In addition to building two new schools, the French Immersion students currently at Monsignor Uyen would be transferred to Our Lady of Fatima, the youngest of the school buildings in Chatham, built in 1978.

“The Pupil Accommodation Review Committee (PARC) for the Chatham Catholic elementary schools completed its review, involving the school communities of Our Lady of Fatima, St. Vincent, St. Agnes, Monsignor Uyen, St. Joseph, St. Ursula and Georges P. Vanier,” Parr said in his letter. “After a full and vigorous review, which involved an extensive examination of reports and data regarding the current school facilities; considering and weighing questions and concerns of parents; and assessing what is in the best interests of Catholic students for the future, the PARC has come to the consensus that it supports Option A, as outlined in the Initial Staff Report.”

The PARC also identified some additional considerations, should the Board of Trustees vote to move forward with Option A, Parr stated. Superintendent of Education Deb Crawford, who has acted as Chair of the PARC, will now prepare a report on behalf of PARC members, which will be submitted to Trustees on Feb. 14. The Board of Trustees will make its decision on the future of Catholic education in Chatham at its regular meeting March 28. The final decision regarding any future capital projects rests with the Ministry of Education.

