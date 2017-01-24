Chatham-Kent police are looking for the public’s help to find out who tired to smash their way into McLauchlin Wellness Centre in Blenheim on the weekend.

On Saturday, about 3:20 a.m., someone came up to the spa door at the centre on Talbot Street and tried to smash the glass, police say, doing about $500 in damage in the process.

The man shown above was seen in the area at the time of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Kelly Wegrzyn at kellyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 85118. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« CHKA supervisor receives high praise