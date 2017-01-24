Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s (CKHA) provincially appointed supervisor, Rob Devitt, was recently recognized for his long-standing dedication to mentorship in the field of healthcare management.

Devitt was chosen as this year’s recipient of the Masters of Health Administration Alumni Association (MHAAA) Preceptors Award from the Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa.

This annual award recognizes residency preceptors for their excellence in providing meaningful field placement experiences, as well as mentoring students of the Masters of Health Administration (MHA) Program.

“As an alumnus of the Masters of Health Administration Program, I am honoured to receive this recognition from my peers,” Devitt said in a media release. “As a residency preceptor, I was given a tremendous opportunity to guide future healthcare administrators with knowledge and real-world experiences within the hospital and community.”

In order to be eligible for this award, candidates must have been preceptors or field project supervisors in the last five years and demonstrate how they have strengthened their organization’s commitment to MHA residents and culture of support.

The MHA program is designed to prepare ethical and socially responsible professionals to assume management and leadership positions in the changing health service system primarily in Canada as well as internationally. As part of the MHA Program, students are required to complete a four-month administrative residency and field project in collaboration with partner hospitals and health-care organization.

“Rob always offered his residency students opportunities to experience the breadth of his organization, both internally and externally, from Board meetings to collaboration with government and community organizations,” said Brian Malcolmson, MHA Program Executive in Residence, Telfer School of Management, in a media release. “He’s an individual of great knowledge and always takes into account each student’s goals and aspirations.”

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« ‘Proof’ opens Theatre Kent season Do you know this man? »