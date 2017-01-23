The milk-bag mangling bandit has apparently been apprehended.

Chatham-Kent police say on Jan. 16, someone walked into the Mac’s Milk on McNaughton Avenue in Chatham and sliced open a bag of milk to use as a distraction, telling the clerk it had leaked all over him. As the clerk went to the fridges to investigate, the man stole two lottery tickets.

Police released security camera images of the suspect and received numerous tips from the public. They arrested a 29-year-old man Saturday morning and charged him with mischief, theft and possession of stolen property.

