Sir: Another year is now behind us and time to think of what is next. The Christmas and New Year’s celebrations are over and time to move on. We have much to be thankful for in our neck of the woods.

I wish to remind you at this time about a recycling and waste guide issued to the people by Chatham-Kent. This has to do with the Christmas season, that time of happiness and joy which begins after or maybe before Halloween, when the stores start to advertise their bargains and so on. The beginning of the lighting of our homes and decorations of Santa and Rudolph and the reindeer. Time to put up the Christmas tree with its decorations stockings and gifts everywhere.

That and much more, all for that most precious holiday of the year, time when we as Christian families get together to share meals, gifts, conversation, and worship. Without the birth of Jesus none of this would happen.

I was looking at the recycling and waste schedule for 2016 and noticed that whenever there was a holiday such as New Year’s, Family Day, Good Friday, Victoria Day, Civic Holiday, Labour Day and Thanksgiving that the schedule was moved forward a day. Then for Christmas Day and Boxing Day the pickup days were not moved.

Therefore, the employees were expected to work on Monday and Tuesday instead of spending time with their families celebrating the birth of our Saviour. For Christmas of Dec. 2017, I would expect, to whom it may concern, that you would be at your places of employment working while the rest of Christianity is celebrating the birth of Christ, because your concern for Christmas Day is not as important as garbage and recycling pickup.

Mervin Jaques

Bothwell

