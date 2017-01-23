Sir: Mary Humphrey’s letter to the editor, “Animal cruelty culprits still at large in The Chatham Voice Jan. 12 reminded me of one of our dear cats.

When we first saw George, he was about five or six weeks old. He tipped the scales at 18 ounces. He was described by the Chatham OSPCA as a shorthaired black kitten whom, they told us, had been thrown out of a moving truck at the corner of McNaughton Drive and St. Clair Street in September 2010.

He was looking very sorry for himself.

By the time he had moved in with us and blended with our loving feline family, he had become a very happy, longhaired cat with a beautiful bushy tail.

He loves to chase toy mice across the floor and never, never ventures outside. He has thrived and the last time the vet weighed him he tipped the scale at 11.6 pounds.

We never found out who had thrown George from his truck, but I agree he couldn’t have been a very happy person.

Stephen Beecroft

Chatham

