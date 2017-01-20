A man has died after an accident on Bloomfield Rd. in Chatham yesterday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., emergency personnel were called to a single vehicle collision on Bloomfield Rd. between Park Ave. and Hitchcock Rd. Chatham-Kent police determined the man was driving south on Bloomfield Rd. when his vehicle left the road and came to rest up against some bushes. The man, the only person in the vehicle, was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance where life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Police are not releasing the name of the driver as per the family’s request.

The collision remains under investigation by the CKPS Traffic Management Unit. Any witnesses are asked to contact Constable Ron Tricker at ront@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.

