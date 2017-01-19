Chatham-Kent police are looking for an armed robber after someone held up a gas station in Blenheim yesterday.

According to police, the man in the images above entered the Esso gas station on Chatham Street South about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the clerk, and demanded cash.

He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and the clerk wasn’t physically hut.

The man was last seen running northbound. He’s described as white, between 20 and 20 years of age, with short, dark hair and minimal facial hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a two-tone green and black winter jacket with a grey stripe separating the colours. He also had on blue jeans, red running shoes, and a black scarf or toque covering his face.

The Chatham-Kent Major Crime Unit is investigating this robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const, Shawn Tremblay at shawnt@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6618. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Citizens get the inside scoop on policing in Chatham-Kent WWF asks Ombudsman to investigate municipality »