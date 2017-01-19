The Chatham-Kent Police Service is once again offering the Citizen’s Police Academy program beginning March 1.

The Citizen’s Police Academy is a program offered by the Chatham-Kent Police Service to enhance the partnership between the citizens of our community and their police service through an interactive educational opportunity.

The academy consists of 12 classes, beginning March 1. Classes will be held every Wednesday night from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Applicants must be at least 19 years of age. Seniors are encouraged to attend.

Classes involve presentations and demonstrations by the chief of police, drugs and street crime, major crime investigation, identification & forensics, crime prevention, the critical incident response team, traffic plus several other units within the service.

The subjects taught are intended to make participants familiar with the operation of the Chatham-Kent Police Service. The course is not intended to train people to be police officers.

All “Citizen Academy” students will be afforded the opportunity to participate in a ride-along with a community patrol officer. Participants will be required to sign a waiver prior to the ride-along.

Participants must be of good moral character, subject of a background investigation, and be 19 years of age or older.

Interested members of the public are asked to complete a Citizen’s Police Academy application form accompanied with a copy of photo identification.

Forms can be obtained online at http://ckpolice.com/citizens-police-academy/ or at the front counter of each service centre in the municipality, including the front desk at police headquarters.

Applications will no longer be accepted after Feb. 17.

Only successful candidates will be contacted.

