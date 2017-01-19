It’s time for fans of art and culture to crawl out of their winter hibernation to enjoy the annual ARTcrawl event.

ARTspace, the Thames Art Gallery, the William Street Café, and the Chatham Public Library sponsor the annual event, taking place Friday.

Organizers encourage patrons to dress in their brightest colours and put on their dancing shoes to join the crawl.

ARTcrawl begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Chatham Public Library. There is a community arts initiative on site, and attendees can learn more about the growing capabilities of the community library, including its state-of-the-art 3D printer.

The crawl then heads downtown to ARTspace where a live DJ will be spinning tunes. The gallery will be transformed into a dance floor, complete with an interactive giant disco ball that you will be encouraged to help build. Enjoy the fun and come see the Exhibiting Members’ show in the process.

Guided by pop-up light installations scattered down King Street, participants will shift to William Street Café, as the staff will serve up warm drinks and tasty treats.

William Street Café also features handmade cards, posters and totes, along with locally harvested honey.

The crawl winds up at the Thames Art Gallery at 8 p.m. where participants will enjoy an exhibition of the work of painter Paul Dignan, titled “Raised Ranch.” An eccentric collection of complex polygons and unexpected angles, Dignan’s painted imaginary spaces make the actual space we inhabit more available, and visible.

Following the opening at TAG, the celebration continues in Studio One as the ARTspace DJ spins a few more tracks. A licensed bar and a curated colourful Studio One space will help bookend the Winter ARTcrawl, and offer loads of opportunity to snap some artful photos with your best and brightest amigos.

The Chatham branch of the Chatham-Kent Public Library is located at 120 Queen St. ARTspace is located at 165.5 King St. W. William Street Café is located in downtown Chatham, on the corner of William Street and King Street. The Thames Art Gallery is located in the Chatham Cultural Centre, 75 William St. N.

