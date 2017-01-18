We had a bit of a reality moment at The Voice on Friday. As Michelle, our graphics person, was taking the paper recycling bin to the curb in the morning, she noticed a syringe lying near the sidewalk.

We called the health unit for advice. The Voice is located a stone’s throw away from a day-care centre, so rather than wait for a health inspector to come and pick it up, we opted to grab it ourselves.

At no time did we touch the syringe itself. Instead, Michelle used a shopping bag as a makeshift glove, picking it up with that.

Now, I must point out that the needle was capped, so there was no danger from contact from the sharp end and her skin.

As mentioned, I contacted the health unit for advice on disposal, knowing you aren’t supposed to put sharps into the regular garbage. Deb Maine said an inspector could come and get it, or we could drop it off. Since I was heading out shortly after the phone call, I said I could drop it off.

She advised placing the syringe in a solid plastic container for transport. Since I had yet to take the plastic recyclables to the curb, I had plenty of options. I wound up using a pop bottle, and Michelle plopped the needle into it and I then screwed on the cap.

Safe for transport.

I dropped the needle off at the health unit office at the W.I.S.H. Centre on King Street West, talked about needles with Deb and Stacey Verleye-Rybansky, and declined to take a sharps-disposal container with me back to the office. In our three-plus years here at The Voice on Dover Street, we did find a needle across the road once as well, but that infrequency doesn’t warrant a container.

So, folks, if you do find a needle, don’t touch it. Kids, let your parents or an adult know where it’s located.

For adults, you can either leave it where it is and contact the health unit at 519-355-1071 for an inspector to come and get it, or if you are worried kids might come across it, you can remove it yourself.

The best way is to use a set of tweezers or tongs to pick up the syringe, with the needle pointing away from you, and deposit it into a hard plastic container. The best option is likely a peanut butter jar – one that is tall enough to accommodate the length of the needle, and wide enough to easily accept it.

Having a secure lid is important as well.

Fire hits C-K again

More fire tragedy in Chatham-Kent on the weekend, as the building housing Sacwal Flooring, the Lighting & Accent Gallery and Ideal Home Decorating suffered heavy damage.

I know the folks at all three stores. Really good people. It’s sad to see such damage to their workplaces.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire.

Kitten smitten

We did a little kitten sitting recently for my sister-in-law, Jane. It was one of those things where the man of the house, me, wasn’t consulted on the hosting duties. My wife and daughter made the decision on behalf of the family. Majority rules.

I tend to prefer dogs to cats, and am allergic to both, so we haven’t had any pets in the house in about 12 years. But all two pounds of Sasha the kitten were quite entertaining.

She arrived Wednesday evening. We closed off the basement and every room upstairs save Brenna’s bedroom, where the cat was supposed to spend most of her time.

I have to admit, it was hilarious having this crazy little fur ball at the house. She’d go from exhausted to hyper in the blink of an eye. And from hyper to exhausted just as quickly.

One minute you’d have a kitten in our lap trying to attack your fingers, the remote control, or anything nearby, and the next she’d crawl up under your chin and fall asleep.

Very affectionate little thing.

I eventually relented and left the basement door open when I was down there, especially early on weekend mornings when I was the only one up. She’d come downstairs and have the run of most of the basement, getting into every nook and cranny possible, waiting to eventually pounce on me when I was watching football or playing a video game.

It seems fingers hooked around a game controller are favourite targets of hers.

Or feet. Her little claws and teeth would go through my sock very easily, but just tickle my foot. She’d hang upside down as I’d raise the foot in question.

What a cute meathead.

And naturally, when she was done with her crazy half hour, she’d settle up on my chest for a nap.

On Sunday afternoon, both of us were dozing during the Green Bay-Dallas playoff game. One of us, however, had gas. It’s amazing what kind of stench a two-pound kitten can produce. I think she singed my nostril hairs.

I wasn’t the only victim during her stay with us. She shared the gaseous love with everyone in the house.

I hate to admit it, but all three of us were a little sorry to see her go when Jane came to get her Sunday night. Then again, I wonder what kind of cat this little kitten will become.

The ladies of the house are still a bit kitten smitten. I fear I will come home one day to find a permanent fur ball as part of our family. I just hope it has the same disposition as Sasha, but less noxious fumes.

