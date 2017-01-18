A Brant man sizzled along Highway 401 on the weekend … until he sped by an OPP cruiser.

Police say an officer clocked the man’s car doing in excess of 150 km/h on the 100 km/h highway.

As a result, a 19-year-old Brant man is charged with stunt driving. His vehicle was impounded for seven days, and his licence suspended for the same time period. He also faces a fine and the loss of demerit points.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« The needle, but no damage done … to us Cash-strapped alliance looks to cut costs »