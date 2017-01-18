This from the municipality:

For the first time ever, the Chatham-Kent budget presentation will be available for live viewing by all residents of the municipality.

Tonight’s presentation will be available via Facebook Live by visiting Chatham-Kent’s Facebook Page beginning at 6 p.m. The draft budget will be presented, followed by any submissions from residents.

CAO Don Shropshire said the move is designed to allow as many residents as possible the opportunity to participate in the budget process.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to involve the public in local government,” he said. “We want to be as open and transparent as possible.”

The presentation will also be shown live on Cogeco TV community channel 11.

Several hundred residents visited the online Citizen Budget Tool recently with many taking part in forming their own version of what budget priorities they preferred.

In addition to tonight’s presentation, the public is invited to budget open houses next week.

Tuesday, January 24, sessions will be held from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Brunner Centre, 32 Wallace Street, Thamesville; and the Tilbury Arena, Ryder Hall, 55 Bond Ave., Tilbury.

Wednesday, January 25, sessions will be held 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Blenheim High School Cafeteria, 163 Chatham St. S., Blenheim; and the Wallaceburg Municipal Office, 786 Dufferin Ave., Wallaceburg.

Thursday, January 26, a session will be held from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Active Lifestyle Centre, 20 Merritt Avenue, Chatham.

At each meeting, a short budget presentation will be held at 5 p.m.

Registration is not needed for attendance at the budget open houses.

