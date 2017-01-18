The Ontario Fire Marshall completed an investigation into the mulit-million dollar fire at the Sacwal Flooring building in Chatham, deeming it accidental.

Early Sunday morning, police and fire personnel responded to the structure fire on St. Clair Street after a passerby called 911. No one was injured in the blaze that gutted the three businesses in the building.

The Ontario Fire Marshall was contacted to assist police and fire officials with determining the origin and cause of the fire. Work continues this week to demolish the building.

