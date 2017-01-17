Chatham-Kent police say about 6:30 p.m. Monday night, this man went into the Mac’s Milk on McNaughton Avenue in Chatham and cut open a bag of milk.

The man then told the clerk the bag had spilled all over him, police say, in an attempt to distract the worker.

And when the clerk went to the dairy section, police say the man stole two lottery tickets valued at $60.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Fraser Leontowicz at fraserl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87148. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Potentially toxic black sludge has Dover residents concerned Business fire estimated at $2 million »