Damage from the weekend fire that devastated three local businesses is now pegged at $2 million.

Police report that the Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to help determine the origin and cause of the fire, which was noticed shortly after midnight Sunday.

It took place at a building on St. Clair Street, which housed Sacwal Flooring, The Lighting & Accent Gallery, and Ideal Decorating Centre.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« The Great Milk Caper No location, but open for business »