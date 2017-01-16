An overnight fire led to heavy damage to three local businesses in Chatham Sunday.

Sacwal Flooring, the Lighting & Accent Gallery and Ideal Decorating are all housed in the same building on St. Clair Street.

It caught fire shortly after midnight Sunday and three fire stations had to be called in to battle the blaze. No one was injured in the fire.

As of Monday afternoon, details were unavailable on the cause and damage estimate.

The businesses were working to find temporary locations.

