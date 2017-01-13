Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service seized a quantity of drugs worth $13,000 in a drug raid last night in Chatham.

Last night, members of the Intelligence Unit and Critical Incident Response Team executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant on a home.

Cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and hydromorphone with an approximate street value of $13,000 was seized. Also located were digital scales, debt lists, packaging material, other drug paraphernalia and cash.

A 47-year-old man of Gray Street in Chatham was arrested and charged with four counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was released pending a future court date of February 9.

