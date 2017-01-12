2 Responses to Wrong, wrong, wrong

So, if you are out of jail on certain conditions, isn’t the plan to not violate those conditions and not break any laws? You stay out of jail that way, right?

If only it were that easy. Wait, it can be, if people put their minds to it.

For others, however, there are nights where police get called at 10 a.m. to Beth Crescent in Chatham for a complaint of a trespasser.

Last night, police got that call and found their suspect. They realized he was breaching his release conditions, and a search revealed he was in possession of illegal drugs.

Oooops.

A 30-year-old Chatham man is charged for failing to comply and possession.

