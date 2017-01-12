A car accident in Morpeth last night has led to impaired charges against a teenager.

Police say they received the call about 6 p.m. Wednesday night. A witness saw a pickup truck hit a utility pole.

Officers investigated and believed the driver had been drinking. Testing showed he had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

A 17-year-old male is charged with impaired driving.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

« Annual Toy Show Jan. 15 Wrong, wrong, wrong »