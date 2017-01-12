During the early morning hours of Monday January 2nd, 2017 an unknown suspect smashed the glass doors of the TSC Store on St Clair Street in Chatham.

Once inside the thief described as a white male, tall, with a pointy nose, wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, blue jeans, black shoes with white bottoms, red or maroon gloves, a black face covering carrying a dark backpack smashed the window to the office and quantity of cash was taken.

Crime Stoppers is seeking your anonymous information that can identify the suspect in this theft.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call CRIME STOPPERS at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, text CRIMES (274637) keyword CKCS, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.

Crime Stoppers guarantees your anonymity, we never ask for your name or your phone number. WE pay cash for YOUR tips.

