The Active Lifestyle Centre (ALC) has a cure for the winter blahs with its Snowflake Ball, set for Jan. 28.

The ALC’s Jan Reinhardus said the event will feature a five-course dinner, as well as a live and silent auction.

There will also be wine tasting courtesy of Early Acres Estates.

“We’re pretty excited,” Reinhardus said. “There’s a lot of crystal and ice and snow and snowflakes.”

While the ALC will be gussied up for the event, so too will attendees.

“It’s a dress up affair.”

The ball is a new event for the ALC and is intended to celebrate the start of the centre’s year.

“This is just to kick off the beginning of the year. It’s just a nice, natural fit,” she said. “We wanted to offer something that’s new and different.”

As for the live action, there is just one item up for bids. Or one person: Chef Dimitar.

“We’re auctioning him off for a night,” Reinhardus said.

The well-known local chef will come to the winner’s home and cook for a dinner party, she added.

There are also more than two-dozen silent auction items up for grab at the ball. As well, there will be raffles for such items as a stocked wine fridge, an earring and necklace set and a chocolate package.

Once the five-course meal is over and the auctions have taken place, The Shake band will entertain.

Price for the ball is $50 per person. The event will hold about 120 people.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner starts promptly at 6 p.m.

