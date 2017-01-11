Chatham-Kent police are looking for leads in after one successful break-in attempt and failed one.

Police say about 4:20 this morning, they received a call to a Grand Avenue West business in Chatham near Keil Drive.

Someone stole a variety of stereo equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Dan Carroll at 519-436-6600 ext. 87298, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Last night, between 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m., someone tried to get into a mobile home on Longwoods Road.

While the would-be thieves didn’t get inside, they did do about $300 in damage to the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Jason St. Denis at 519-436-6600 ext. 87104 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

