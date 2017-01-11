The 16th annual Chatham-Kent Toy Show & Sale takes place this weekend in Chatham.

The show runs Sunday at the John D. Bradley Convention centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Farm toys, trains, sports cards, trucks, construction vehicles, model ships, books, planes, cars, action figures, fire trucks, collectibles, coins and more will be on display.

There will also be hands-on activities and displays from numerous local organizations.

Admission is $4 for adults, $2 for students, and free for kids aged six and under.

All proceeds from the event go to the Chatham-Kent 4-H Farm Toy Club, Essex-Kent Junior Farmers and Chatham-Kent Outreach for Hunger.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

« Skilled decisions