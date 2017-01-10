Run raises smiles, nearly $1,000

Jan 10 • Feature Story, LifeNo Comments on Run raises smiles, nearly $1,000

Chatham Voice advertising consultant, Darlene Smith, and her son Matthew Kling show off their whipped cream moustaches handed out after the Law Enforcement Appreciation Day 5K walk/run Monday night.

Chatham Voice advertising consultant, Darlene Smith, and her son Matthew Kling show off their whipped cream moustaches handed out after the Law Enforcement Appreciation Day 5K walk/run Monday night.

More than 80 people took part in Monday night’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Day 5K walk/run.

Participants raised $930 for Chatham-Kent Victim Services in the process.

The run began in front of Chatham-Kent Police headquarters and ended at the local OPP detachment on Park Avenue East. Police from both services were out supporting the event, organizers say.

 

 Share

Comments

comments

About the Author:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

« »