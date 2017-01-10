Chatham Voice advertising consultant, Darlene Smith, and her son Matthew Kling show off their whipped cream moustaches handed out after the Law Enforcement Appreciation Day 5K walk/run Monday night.

More than 80 people took part in Monday night’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Day 5K walk/run.

Participants raised $930 for Chatham-Kent Victim Services in the process.

The run began in front of Chatham-Kent Police headquarters and ended at the local OPP detachment on Park Avenue East. Police from both services were out supporting the event, organizers say.

