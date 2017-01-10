Monte McNaughton, two-term MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex, will represent the Progressive Conservatives again next fall when Ontarians next go to the polls.

He was acclaimed recently at a nomination meeting held in Glencoe.

“I’m pleased to once again accept the PC nomination here in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex,” said McNaughton in a release. “Going back to my first campaign in 2007, I have worked hard to build a broad coalition of conservatives, disenfranchised Liberals, and parents and families throughout the massive riding of Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.”

McNaughton first ran for the Ontario PCs in 2007, losing to incumbent MPP Maria Van Bommel before defeating her four years later. He was re-elected in 2015.

“It’s exciting for me that our coalition of supporters continues to grow,” said McNaughton. “I am honoured to serve as MPP of Lambton-Kent-Middlesex and to stand-up for our local communities at Queen’s Park. I have always believed that the best ideas come from right here at home and that it is my job to take these ideas back to Queen’s Park for debate and further consideration.”

