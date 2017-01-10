Chatham-Kent will welcome representatives from the Canadian Centre for Gender & Sexual Diversity for a workshop aiming to educate local coaches and athletes about issues facing LGBTQ athletes, and strategies to create inclusive teams and organizations.

The free workshop, which will be held Jan. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Chatham’s W.I.S.H. Centre is meant to begin conversations surrounding heterosexism (homophobia) and cissexism (transphobia) within sports that typically involve exclusionary policies and professional challenges surrounding coming out.

During the workshop, which local organizers and the Canadian Centre for Gender & Sexual Diversity hope will see coaches and community athletes from a variety of sports and organizations in attendance, attendees will be introduced to definitions, culture and community history before facilitating an honest discussion around slurs from the audience, locker room challenges, and on the field/management challenges directed towards LGBTQ athletes.

As well, participants will learn how to address homophobia and transphobia in sports and ways to become an ally within their organizations.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for local coaches, athletes, and even parents to educate themselves, and take a step toward being an ally for young athletes in Chatham-Kent,” Ian Kennedy, one of the local organizers of the event, said.

“There are many gay and transgender athletes competing locally, and even more who may have quit sport participation because of their experiences, so it’s exciting for our community to get the chance to step forward and support our youth.”

The Canadian Centre for Gender & Sexual Diversity will also be running three one-day certification courses are Chatham-Kent Secondary School titled “Challenging Heterosexism & Cissexism in Sports.”

To register for the Jan. 13 event, or for more information, e-mail ian@cksn.ca.

