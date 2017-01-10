Beds are ready for overnighters, but appropriate staffing is an issue for the new men’s shelter in Chatham.

New Beginning House – A Point of Hope opened its doors recently during the cold weather to provide a haven for homeless men, a service that is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

What is needed now are male volunteers, said Wanda Bell, public relations representative for New Beginning House.

“Some volunteers were trained and are ready to start, however, men are needed as this is a haven for men and regulations (and common sense) dictates that a man should be available each overnight shift. Volunteers are needed so a monthly schedule can be created with work shared among many,” Bell said in a release.

“This is a volunteer opportunity for the kind-hearted and caring men in our community. We need volunteers to monitor, support, help and/or just be friendly to those in need. We will train folks,” she added.

The upcoming training for overnight workers is Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is open now.

Bell said supporters of the New Beginning House – A Point of Hope have been hoping and praying, and working towards opening the doors to homeless men for overnight refuge.

“It was over a year ago that things began, and it has been a struggle that included replacing an old and leaky roof, raising funds and re-organizing the board of management. Some volunteers have come and gone over the time period as things have not always moved as quickly as possible,” she noted.

Day program co-ordinator Faye Wilson said pending cold weather advisories, the haven opens its doors during the day from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday through Friday, if temperatures are -10 or below.

Bell said volunteers could come in and make sure the coffee is on, play some games or just be a listening ear to someone.

“Do it according to your schedule and book some time with us, so we can keep the doors open. Volunteers, male or female, are needed for day-time hours,” she added.

New Beginning House – A Point of Hope is equipped to provide a safe, supervised place to sleep for up to 10 homeless men, but under emergency circumstances can allow 40 (they would be in sleeping bags on the floor, but at least inside, out of the cold).

Donations to the ongoing implementation of programs can be made directly by calling 519-351-4010, dropping by the office at 183 Wellington St. W. or going online to CanadaHelps.org, key phrase “A Point of Hope.”

Office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Haven hours for overnighters will be 7 p.m.-7 a.m. when appropriate staffing is in place.

