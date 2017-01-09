Kiddie porn charges against Chatham man
A Chatham man is facing child pornography charges.
Chatham-Kent police say the Child Exploitation Unit became involved in an investigation recently in regards to the possession and distribution of child porn.
Officers executed a search warrant Saturday at a Sandys Street residence, seizing a number of electronic devices.
A 38-year-old Chatham man is charged with possession of child pornography and making available/transmitting child pornography.
