A Chatham man is facing child pornography charges.

Chatham-Kent police say the Child Exploitation Unit became involved in an investigation recently in regards to the possession and distribution of child porn.

Officers executed a search warrant Saturday at a Sandys Street residence, seizing a number of electronic devices.

A 38-year-old Chatham man is charged with possession of child pornography and making available/transmitting child pornography.

