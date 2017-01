Close to 100 Voice readers entered our 2016 Christmas Quiz contest, sponsored by Giant Tiger in Chatham.

The lucky winner of the $125 Giant Tiger Gift Card is Ann Singor of Chatham, pictured here with Chatham Voice marketing consultant Darlene Smith.

Merry Christmas indeed!

About the Author: Chatham Voice

