Sir: Almost 20 years have passed since I have made a comment on the annual influx of crows. At the time, the same complaints that are being aired (once again) show that the more time changes, the issues remain the same.

At that time, when I wrote a letter to the editor, I pointed out that people who were doing the complaining did have the right to complain about the huge number of crows and the mess the were making in the area by going after the garbage that was (at that time) stacked out front of their abode (which now is not the problem as everybody has a big bin for the garbage which the crows can’t get into) and businesses’ complaint about damage to their roofs, which was a legitimate complaint, and I pointed out that other area’s of North America had similar problems but turned it around to make some good out of something not so good.

For instance in New York State, the have a Crow Festival to celebrate the return of the crows, and it is a moneymaking venture which brings in a lot of money for the businesses that support it. You can look it up and see the scope of it.

Now, our travelling mayor wants a cull or at least suggesting that there be one.

I suggest we turn this around and try to make money on it for Chatham, and its citizens. No cull, Mr. Mayor, no, not ever.

Jim Daley

Chatham

Comments

comments

About the Author: Third Party We at The Chatham Voice will regularly post cool, funny and informative third-party videos we find when web surfing, or content that our readers suggest to us. If you see something you think we should post, send it to bruce@chathamvoice.com. We also use the "Third Party" tag for all our letter writers.

« Theatre needs more bookings Run raises smiles, nearly $1,000 »