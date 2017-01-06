A fire in Mitchell’s Bay last night may have levelled a garage, but fire officials say it could have been much worse.

The fire broke out sometime after 9 p.m. Thursday night, with two large propane tanks and numerous homes nearby.

Station 4 Dover responded to the Bayview Street blaze, arriving to see the two-storey structure engulfed in blames.

Fire officials say high winds threatened to spread the fire to the surrounding homes, and the propane tanks, should they go up, were a serious safety risk.

Fire crews from Station 5 Tupperville were called in to assist, and the firefighters managed to surround the garage to suppress the fire, while at the same time hose down the propane tanks to keep them cool.

Estimated damage from the fire is $150,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

