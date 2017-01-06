A Chatham man is in jail after being charged with hitting an elderly man and fleeing the scene this week and any witnesses are asked to come forward.

On Wednesday, at 8:15 p.m. members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service were called to a fail to remain motor vehicle collision at the intersection of McNaughton Ave. W. and Crane Dr. in Chatham.

A 71-year-old Chatham man was stuck by a vehicle and severely injured. The driver left the area prior to police arrival.

Through investigation, police located, arrested and charged a 19-year-old Chatham male for failing to remain at a collision and for criminal negligence cause bodily harm. The man was transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Service to await a bail hearing.

The 71-year-old male remains in critical care trauma unit at Victoria Hospital in London.

Although the involved vehicle and suspect have been located, witnesses to this incident are still being sought for any information regarding this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer, Constable Jason Herder at jasonh@chatham-kent.ca or at 519-355-1092. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

