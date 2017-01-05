To show support to the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep us safe, there will be a 5K fun walk/run from the Chatham-Kent Police Service to the OPP building Jan. 9 at 6 p.m.

Run organizer Jessica Barton said for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, she wanted to do something to show the community’s appreciation for police personnel.

“After gaining interest through word of mouth to do a 5K run on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, we have decided to put an event together and open up participation to anyone interested,” Barton said in a release. “It is an informal group just out for a walk/run, but also to show our appreciation for our local law enforcement after the constant bad news about 139 officers across North America being killed in the line of duty in 2016.”

The initial meeting place will be on the corner of Third and King streets in front of CKPS Headquarters, Barton said. There will be a small reception for the participants at the OPP station and there will be rides available from OPP back to CKPS for the participants. There is no cost for the event.

“It is just for us to show our local officers that we’ve got their back too and to thank them for keeping our community safe. If anyone wishes to donate to a cause, I will be collecting for Chatham-Kent Victim Services because they often help officers and victims on difficult calls,” Barton added.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1337648526277287/.

