The Salvation Army Chatham-Kent Ministries came close to their Red Kettle campaign goal, falling just short, with almost 94 per cent or $421,401.51 of their $450,000 goal.

Salvation Army Capt. Stephanie Watkinson said it was only through the support of the whole community that they were able to come so close, from donating financially through the kettles and mail-in campaign, or whether community members gave of their time volunteering in various roles.

“Thank you to the many businesses and organizations that stepped up during the Christmas season to assist us in many ways. Thank you for the businesses that allowed us to have our Red Kettles in your locations. Thank you to the many people that organized toys and food drives. Thank you to the large number of volunteers who stood by our kettles to help us in collecting the needed funds,” Watkinson said.

“While we are hopeful that the shortfall will be received in the next week, all programs will be closely examined to see where savings can be found without directly affecting client assistance,” Watkinson said. “It is our plan to do smaller fundraisers for particular needs throughout the year. Our first fundraiser is partnering with Raising The Roof Campaign to sell hats and socks. These funds will be used to assist with programs and services for prevention and addressing the issue of homelessness.” She said more information on Raising The Roof campaign will be coming later this month.

Donations enabled the Salvation Army to assist more than 900 families with food hampers and provided toys for over 1,000 children this past Christmas and will help them continue providing assistance to those in Chatham-Kent with the basic necessities – food, clothing, shelter and furniture. Donations also assist individuals and families with life-skills classes, community gardens and support children and families.

“The need in our community for assistance with everyday necessities is a year-round need, not just at Christmas time. We ask you to continue to support the work of The Salvation Army year round as we continue to meet the needs of our neighbours, friends and families,” Watkinson added.

All funds donated throughout Chatham-Kent are used in their local area.

The Salvation Army operates four family services locations throughout Chatham-Kent, including food banks, housing support, youth support, money management support, children programs and camps. To find out more of what The Salvation Army is doing in Chatham-Kent, go to its website at www.cksalvationarmy.org.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Chatham Goodfellows Drug charges for local man »